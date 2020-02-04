Momentum Stocks To Watch: Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) are rising, after the company said it is working with Chinese health authorities to test whether its experimental antiviral therapy - Remdesivir can work against the symptoms of coronavirus.

The biopharma said that Remdesivir has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity in animal models against the viral pathogens MERS and SARS, which are coronaviruses that are structurally similar to 2019-nCoV - the new viral strain responsible for the current catastrophe. For readers not familiar with medical jargon, In vitro is performing a given procedure in a controlled environment outside of a living organism, while in vivo studies are those conducted in living organisms. The company said it is expediting appropriate laboratory testing of remdesivir against 2019-nCoV samples.

Remdesivir is not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally and has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use, the company further stated.

