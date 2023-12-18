Momentum Monday: Seasonal Strength into Year End

Want to start the week ahead of the pack? Check out Momentum Mondays, where I cover the leading breakout stocks in the market, summarize the major events of the week ahead, and prepare investors for profitable trading.

Today, we will be taking a look at the broad stock market indexes to summarize the action of the last few weeks, then we will look at theeconomic calendarto address any market moving data coming our way. And finally, I will share three compelling technical trade setups in stocks with top Zacks Ranks.

More Upside Expected in Stocks

Although last week we saw the market breakout and charge higher, stocks are entering one of the most bullish seasonal periods of the year. The last two weeks of the year are well known as the Santa Claus rally. Seasonal trends are no guarantee though, and following such a powerful move last week is keeping my expectations for the year end rally a bit more grounded, as stocks bump into very overbought territory.



Image Source: TradingView

Inflation Data

It is a rather quiet week regarding economic data, with minimal major releases until the end of the week. On Thursday, we will get the final revisions of Q3 GDP, which is expected to come in at an impressive 5.3%. Then on Friday, PCE and Core PCE inflation, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, comes out.

Technical Setups

Because last week was such a strong one, many momentum stocks have broken out already. Nonetheless, I have identified three such stocks that I think will perform well into the year end. Two of them are technology stocks and one is and energy stock.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Even the best trading setups fail, so it is always important for traders to prioritize making a trading plane, following the plan, and utilizing strict risk management protocols.

Good luck this week traders!

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.