Momentum Monday: Santa Clause Rally Has Begun

Today, we will be taking a look at the broad stock market indexes to summarize the action of the last few weeks, then we will look at theeconomic calendarto address any market moving data coming our way. And finally, I will share three compelling technical trade setups in stocks with top Zacks Ranks.

Stocks Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

After the incredible rally from the October lows, equities continued higher after barely taking a breather. Leading stocks continued to break out, and the stock indexes inched towards YTD highs. At this point it seems very little stands in the way of a powerful year-end rally.

On the flip side, the market is definitely extended at this point, and I would not be surprised to see some sideways action as the market corrects in time, rather than price. I would welcome any rest in the equities rally, as it would provide investors with the opportunity to buy shares into this year-end rally.



Image Source: TradingView

Economic Calendar

There are a ton of Fed member speeches sprinkled throughout the week, which can always shake things up. Because they have a month until the next FOMC meeting, they often use this downtime to further shift interest rate policy with rhetoric.

Also on the docket is inflation data. On Tuesday morning, the is CPI and Core CPI data to keep an eye on. The annual Core inflation rate is expected to be 4.1%, which is still too high for policymakers to sit comfortably. Then on Wednesday morning, we get more inflation data in the form of PPI and Core PPI.

On Thursday, the weekly initial jobless claims will be released. This is a figure we continue to watch and have seen slowly tick up above 200,000 over the last few weeks. This week is projected to see 222,000 initial claims, which would confirm a trend continuation.

This week, we will also get a handful of retail quarterly earnings releases, which include Walmart WMT , Home Depot HD , Target TGT , The TJX Companies TJX , and Ross Stores ROST .

Technical Setups

This week, we are taking a look at a gambling stock, an integrated oil producer, and a mid-cap technology company. All stocks enjoy top Zacks Ranks.

Many of the stocks we have looked at over the last few weeks have broken out and rallied since we shared. I had to look quite extensively to find these setups as so many have already made their moves.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Even the best trading setups fail, so it is always important for traders to prioritize making a trading plane, following the plan, and utilizing strict risk management protocols.

Good luck this week traders!

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

