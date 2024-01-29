Momentum Monday: FOMC, Big-Tech Earnings, and QRA

Want to start the week ahead of the pack? Check out Momentum Mondays, where I cover the leading breakout stocks in the market, summarize the major events of the week ahead, and prepare investors for profitable trading.

Today, we will be taking a look at the broad stock market indexes to summarize the action of the last few weeks, then we will look at theeconomic calendarand earnings releases to address any market moving data coming our way. And finally, I will share four compelling technical trade setups in stocks with top Zacks Ranks.

Busy Week Ahead

There is a lot of important data coming out this week, from Federal Reserve and Treasury policy to the majority of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ reporting earnings.

On Tuesday morning, we get economic data in the form of Job Openings and Consumer Confidence. Then after the market close earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet, and AMD.

Wednesday, in the morning ADP employment will give us another view of the labor market, and then in the afternoon the FOMC interest rate policy meeting. Although there is almost no chance of a change in policy, investors will be listening closely to the comments from members of the Fed and Jerome Powell for insight into future rate cuts.

Also on Wednesday, the Treasury Department will be releasing its Quarterly Funding Announcement. This report tells us what mix of Treasury bond/note durations will be issued to fund government spending. This has become a much more followed topic in the last few months.

Then on Thursday morning, more employment data in the form of Initial Jobless claims, followed by earnings calls from Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.

Market Action

After three very strong weeks of action in the market, with indexes pushing to new all-time highs, there are signs that the market is overbought. In the chart below I note that the Nasdaq 100 QQQ is bumping against its upper Bollinger Band, potentially limiting near-term upside.



Image Source: TradingView

Technical Setups

Because I have a more cautious outlook on the market this week, with some overbought readings and a litany of important data to be released, I am sharing two growth-oriented stocks and two more defensive ones. All these stocks have Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) ratings.

First, we have Duolingo DUOL , which has formed a descending wedge.



Image Source: TradingView

The next technical setup is looking at Arista Networks ANET . These first two are the more aggressive longs, which should benefit if the broader market continues to rally.



Image Source: TradingView

Next, we have Honda Motor Co. HMC , which is breaking out from a clear bull flag.



Image Source: TradingView

And finally, Davita DVA , a healthcare company which leads the industry in dialysis treatment has been forming a two-month consolidation. The second two stocks should outperform in the case of a sell-off.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Even the best trading setups fail, so it is always important for traders to prioritize making a trading plan, following the plan, and utilizing strict risk management protocols.

Good luck this week traders!

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.