Momentum Masters: 3 Mid-Cap Tech Stocks Investors can Buy Now

In a stock market that refuses to go down, mid-cap technology stocks offer some of the most compelling return opportunities available to investors. These companies are bringing unique and innovative solutions to their markets, enjoy tremendous growth rates, and have the potential to become truly revolutionary companies.

These stocks present opportunities for long-term investments based on value-creating solutions and promising business models as well as short-term trading opportunities driven by powerful momentum driving these stocks higher.

In this article, I will share three such stocks that enjoy considerable price momentum and top Zacks Ranks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Datadog

Datadog DDOG is a US-based software company that offers a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform. The platform allows organizations to gain real-time visibility into the performance of their applications and infrastructure. Datadog's solutions collect, analyze, and visualize data from various sources, helping IT and development teams monitor and optimize the performance, security, and reliability of their digital operations.

Datadog has experienced some significant revisions higher to its earnings estimates, giving it a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating. Current quarter earnings estimates have increased by 26.5% and are projected to climb 65.4% YoY to $0.43 per share.

FY23 earnings have been upgraded by 14.4% and are forecast to grow 54.1% YoY to $1.51 per share. FY23 sales are expected to show a 25.7% YoY increase to $2.11 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Since its massive earnings beat, and gap up, Datadog stock has been on fire, trading from one breakout to the next. Over the last week, DDOG has been building out another convincing bull flag. If the price can trade above the $112 level, it would signal a breakout and likely continue to new yearly highs.

On the flip side, if the stock loses support at $108.70, the setup is invalidated, and investors may want to wait for another opportunity.



Image Source: TradingView

Duolingo

Duolingo DUOL is the world's most popular language learning app with over 13 million active users. It is an educational technology company that creates learning apps and language certifications. Duolingo offers courses to learn over 40 different languages as well as courses on music and math. DUOL went public in June 2021.

Earnings estimates for Duolingo have snapped higher over the last week giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Current quarter earnings estimates have increased from -$0.02 to $0.16 and FY23 from -$0.07 to $0.25.

It is a huge development to see the company flip to net profitable and should draw a steady stream of new investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUOL too has a compelling technical momentum trade setup. Over the last two weeks, the price has been forming a bull flag, which could propel the stock significantly higher. If DUOL can trade above $218.50, it would confirm a technical breakout. However, below $203.75 and the setup breaks down, and should be avoided.



Image Source: TradingView

Pinterest

Pinterest PINS is a social media and visual discovery platform. It allows users to discover and save ideas for various interests, including home decor, fashion, recipes, travel, and more, by creating digital collections known as "boards." Users can explore and share images and content they find inspiring or interesting. Pinterest serves as a platform for both personal inspiration and business promotion, with many businesses and content creators using it to reach and engage with their target audiences through visual content. PINS has 482 million monthly active users and generates revenue through ad sales.

Analysts have unanimously upgraded Pinterest’s earnings estimates, giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Current quarter earnings are expected to grow 72.4% YoY and FY23 are projected to climb 69.4% YoY.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based on these revised earnings estimates, Pinterest stock is trading like a value investment. With a forward earnings multiple of 30.5x, and EPS forecast to grow at 36% annually over the next three years, it has a PEG ratio of 0.85x. It is a rare occasion to be able to pick up a tech company like PINS at such a discount.

Furthermore, the technical setup offers a compelling risk-reward opportunity. If PINS can move above the $32 level, it should stage a powerful breakout. Alternatively, below $31 and it may trade lower first.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

By exploring mid-cap technology companies, investors can uncover stock market gems, which have the potential to grow into behemoths. Additionally, they can be fantastic trading vehicles for those investors looking for more tactical trading opportunities as their high growth rates invite momentum traders.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.