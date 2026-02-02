Momentum Is Just Starting for These 3 Rapid-Growth Stocks in 2026

Close to one month into 2026, the S&P 500 has been fairly sluggish in the new year, rising by just over 1% overall after multiple dips throughout January. However, that middling performance might obscure the fact that a number of individual companies have had a supercharged start to the year, dramatically outperforming the market benchmark.

Investors looking to capitalize on firms with rising momentum in 2026 might look to companies including Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), New Era Energy & Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI), and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), all of which have returned at least 56% year-to-date (YTD).

Analysts Stay Bullish on Corvus With 50%+ Upside Targets

As a clinical-stage biopharma company, Corvus is part of an industry that is often subject to rapid and sizable stock price swings in either direction. One of the latest catalysts for Corvus' share price movement has been positive trial data from its drug candidate soquelitinib, used to treat atopic dermatitis, among other conditions. In mid-January, Corvus reported promising data from its Phase 1 trial, including a 72% reduction in the severity of eczema for patients in the trial.

This news has helped Corvus shares spike by an incredible 188% YTD. A Phase 2 trial is planned for early in the year and may help to drive shares up even further. In order to bankroll the upcoming trial, Corvus initiated a $150-million equity offering that should provide it with a much-needed cash runway, although this comes at the risk of diluting current shareholder positions. This is vital, however, because Corvus ended the third quarter of 2025 with only $67 million in cash reserves.

Although the company is perhaps banking on the continued success of soquelitinib, the potential addressable market of patients suffering from atopic dermatitis is sizable. Analysts view CRVS shares optimistically, with six out of seven labeling them a Buy and setting a consensus price target that suggests another 51% in growth could be in store, even after the latest rally.

New Era's Data Center Pivot Makes Big Strides, Though Legal and Other Risks Remain

New Era & Digital is one of the more polarizing companies available to investors focused on the energy exploration and production industry in 2026. Shares of NUAI are up more than 114% YTD as the firm announced in January a key partnership with Primary Digital Infrastructure to deliver as much as a gigawatt of data center capacity to hyperscaler clients. The move is an essential step toward a new focus for the company as it attempts a pivot to the high-demand data center space. Earlier in the month, New Era also closed the acquisition of a 50% ownership interest in Texas Critical Data Centers, also helping to position it for a new focus.

All of this suggests that New Era could be successful in its ambitious reorganization plans. On the other hand, though, the company faces legal scrutiny as the Rosen Law Firm has announced plans to investigate allegations of "materially misleading business information." New Era is also a small firm of just under $400 million in market value, so it carries a high level of risk for investors. Still, those willing to face these barriers may be rewarded should the rally continue.

USA Rare Earth Looks to Fill a Significant Supply Chain Need With Government Support

Rare-earth minerals are increasingly vital in a range of technological applications, and supply chain and international trade concerns threaten to bottleneck U.S. supplies. USA Rare Earth aims to alleviate those concerns by providing a domestic alternative. The company has been buoyed by a $1.6-billion investment from the federal government and additional private investments in recent weeks, on top of a strong cash position reported alongside the latest earnings.

The firm's rare-earth and magnet production capacity is growing rapidly, thanks to its key operations in Texas, and revenues are expected to grow massively. However, for the time being, USA Rare Earth is an early-stage firm without a proven track record of bottom-line performance, which may scare off some investors. That said, its 56% return this year and a strongly optimistic analyst rating profile suggest it could be destined for great things.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.