Momentum Investing Is Back. Don’t Miss the Train

The thematic space is growing as more ETF providers look to slice and dice into the most profitable business sectors. Global X offers a robust suite of these thematic ETFs. Here are five of their funds that are seeing strong momentum.

ETF Database's intuitive ETF screening tool reveals five funds with a high relative strength index (RSI), indicating investing momentum:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG): GXTG seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Thematic Growth Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index.

Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX): POTX seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Cannabis Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) based on the securities in the underlying index.

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV): DRIV seeks to invest in companies involved in the development of autonomous vehicle technology, electric vehicles (“EVs”), and EV components and materials. This includes companies involved in the development of autonomous vehicle software and hardware, as well as companies that produce EVs, EV components such as lithium batteries, and critical EV materials such as lithium and cobalt.

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE): NGE seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI All Nigeria Select 25/50 Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to represent the performance of the broad Nigeria equity universe, while including a minimum number of constituents.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM): GNOM seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Genomics Index that is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science and biotechnology, as well as applications thereof (collectively, “Genomics & Biotechnology Companies”), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the underlying index.

