Momentum Financial Seeks AI Edge with New Partnership

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited (HK:1152) has released an update.

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited has announced a strategic cooperation with Shenzhen Yuanshijie Technology Co., Limited, focusing on artificial intelligence and big data to enhance cross-border business services. While the agreement outlines intentions to collaborate on technology development, it remains non-binding with a one-year term. The partnership aims to broaden business opportunities and strengthen the company’s competitive edge, benefiting shareholders.

