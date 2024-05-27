News & Insights

Stocks

Momentum Financial Seeks AI Edge with New Partnership

May 27, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited (HK:1152) has released an update.

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited has announced a strategic cooperation with Shenzhen Yuanshijie Technology Co., Limited, focusing on artificial intelligence and big data to enhance cross-border business services. While the agreement outlines intentions to collaborate on technology development, it remains non-binding with a one-year term. The partnership aims to broaden business opportunities and strengthen the company’s competitive edge, benefiting shareholders.

For further insights into HK:1152 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.