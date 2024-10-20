News & Insights

Stocks

Momentum Financial Announces Trading Halt for Key Update

October 20, 2024 — 09:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited (HK:1152) has released an update.

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited has announced a trading halt on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange starting October 21, 2024, due to the pending release of significant inside information connected to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details that could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into HK:1152 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.