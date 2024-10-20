Momentum Financial Announces Trading Halt for Key Update

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited (HK:1152) has released an update.

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited has announced a trading halt on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange starting October 21, 2024, due to the pending release of significant inside information connected to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details that could impact the company’s stock performance.

