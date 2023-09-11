Momentum Factor Continues Outperformance into September

Compared to its U.S. equity factor peers, momentum is looking very compelling this month.
The S&P 500 Momentum is up 1.6% in September, while the benchmark has lost 1.1% during the month. Momentum is the only S&P 500 factor index to have a positive return month to date.
Aside from momentum, five other factors are beating the S&P 500 in September. The S&P 500 QVM Multi Factor is down just 0.1% during the month, while pure growth, buyback, low volatility, and value have dropped 0.4%, 0.7%, 0.7%, and 0.8%, respectively.
Momentum was the Top Performing Factor in August
The S&P 500 declined 1.6% in August, its second monthly decline year to date. Notably, momentum and quality were the only S&P 500 factor indexes to record gains last month. In August, momentum gained 2.3% while quality climbed 0.2%.
The factors that performed better in August tended to tilt toward quality and growth, while beta and value tilts were at the bottom of August’s league table, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Momentum, one of the lowest-beta factors according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, was rewarded in August as lower beta indexes tended to perform better. The index is tracked by the Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO).
Year to date as of September 8, SPMO's underlying index is up 5.7%. Meanwhile, the benchmark is up 14.5%. The top performing factors year to date have been those that have the largest tilt toward the tech sector and growthy mega caps. This includes growth, up 22.5%, and high beta, up 19.3%.
SPMO’s underlying index includes the top 100 stocks in the S&P 500 based on 12-month prior risk-adjusted performance. The index weighting is inversely proportional to the trailing volatility of each component, subject to single stock and sector constraints, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Innovative ETFs Channel.Read more on ETFTrends.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.