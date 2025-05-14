Momentum ETF (SPMO) Hits New 52-Week High

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF SPMO is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 35.9% from its 52-week low price of $76.75/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

SPMO in Focus

The underlying S&P 500 Momentum Index tracks the performance of stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have a high momentum score. The product charges 13 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The S&P 500 erased its 2025 losses on May 13, 2025, thanks to the U.S.-China temporary trade truce and easing inflation. This marks a dramatic reversal from just over a month ago when the index had fallen to 2025 lows. The current rally represents the fastest recovery from a 15% year-to-date drop since 1982, according to Bespoke Invest, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Analysts are bullish on the index.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF SPMO might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 28.00, which gives cues of a further rally.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.