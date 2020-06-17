Momenta’s Potential Remains Underrated, Says Analyst

Not to be outdone by the biotechs battling COVID-19, shares of immune disease specialist Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) are up by a hefty 85% year-to-date. Monday’s session provided an additional 15% uptick after the biotech released promising clinical trial results.

In a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating nipocalimab as a treatment for myasthenia gravis (MG), 52% of patients treated across four different dosing regimens exhibited an improvement ofat least two points on the “myasthenia gravis activities of daily living” scale, which was the primary endpoint. In contrast, only 15% of those taking a placebo displayed positive results.

A chronic neuromuscular disease, myasthenia gravis causes the immune system to produce antibodies which obstruct muscle receptors’ communication with nerve cells. Nipocalimab is engineered to block the damaging antibodies.

The study is still in progress, with final data anticipated in the fourth quarter. Momenta is hoping to set a Phase 3 trial in motion next year.

Additionally, the data revealed that nipocalimab was well tolerated, which according to Stifel analyst Derek Archila, should put investor concern regarding its safety profile to rest.

The “elevated CK levels and albumin reductions” noticed with nipocalimab in Phase 1 sounded alarm bells among investors. Archila thinks “these were largely overblown, and we think today's data confirms that.”

Looking ahead, Archila believes the data bodes well for the treatment’s development and future potential.

The 4-star analyst said, “In our view, nipocalimab's dose response meaningfully de-risks its Phase 3 (POS moves to 75%) and should offer once-monthly dosing nipocalimab. The performance of the 5mg/kg dose also informs/de-risks the company's subcutaneous nipocalimab format, which remains a key investor controversy. We continue to believe nipocalimab remains underappreciated and should be assigned more value given its broad potential in IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases.”

Accordingly, Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta, and raised the price target – from $46 to $47. Investors will be pocketing a 34% gain, should Archila’s target be met in the coming months. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, 5 other analysts have just published Buy reviews, while 3 recommend a Hold. With a Moderate Buy consensus rating and $44.33 average price target, the analysts anticipate the share price will appreciate by 26%. (See Momenta stock-price forecast on TipRanks)

