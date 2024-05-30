News & Insights

Molyhil Project Advances with Major Resource Upgrade

May 30, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Investigator Resources Limited has completed an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate for the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum-Copper Deposit, revealing significant improvements in resource confidence and increases in both tonnage and tungsten grade within the Measured Resource Category. The Molyhil Project’s status as a Major Project in the Northern Territory has been renewed, promising expedited development towards production. Following a successful drilling program and historic data validation, a joint venture with Thor Energy is anticipated, with Investigator Resources acquiring a 25% interest in the project.

