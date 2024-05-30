Molyhil Project Advances with Major Resource Upgrade

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Investigator Resources Limited has completed an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate for the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum-Copper Deposit, revealing significant improvements in resource confidence and increases in both tonnage and tungsten grade within the Measured Resource Category. The Molyhil Project’s status as a Major Project in the Northern Territory has been renewed, promising expedited development towards production. Following a successful drilling program and historic data validation, a joint venture with Thor Energy is anticipated, with Investigator Resources acquiring a 25% interest in the project.

For further insights into AU:IVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.