Moltiply Group S.p.A. Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Moltiply Group S.p.A. has reported a 10.4% increase in revenues and an 8.2% growth in EBITDA for the first nine months of 2024, driven by significant gains in both its Broking and BPO divisions. Despite a slight dip in net income and operating income, the company’s strategic acquisitions and expansion in various business lines are contributing to its overall growth trajectory. The group’s financial outlook remains positive, with expectations of continued revenue and EBITDA growth in the coming months.

