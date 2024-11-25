Molten Ventures Sees Change in Major Shareholding

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures Plc has seen a change in its major shareholder structure, as Baillie Gifford & Co reduced its voting rights in the company from 6.41% to 4.99%. This shift reflects a significant adjustment in the investment strategy of Baillie Gifford, a well-known investment management firm, and may influence Molten Ventures’ stock performance. The market will be watching closely to see how this change impacts the company’s future dynamics.

