Molten Ventures Reports Major Shareholding Change

May 28, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures Plc has announced a significant change in their major holdings, with FIL Limited’s acquisition of additional voting rights crossing the 3% threshold on May 24, 2024. The resulting situation has increased FIL Limited’s total voting rights to 3.08%, as notified on May 27, 2024. This change in shareholding may interest investors monitoring the movement of Molten Ventures’ stock.

