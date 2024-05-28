Molten Ventures Reports Major Shareholding Change

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures Plc has announced a significant change in their major holdings, with FIL Limited’s acquisition of additional voting rights crossing the 3% threshold on May 24, 2024. The resulting situation has increased FIL Limited’s total voting rights to 3.08%, as notified on May 27, 2024. This change in shareholding may interest investors monitoring the movement of Molten Ventures’ stock.

