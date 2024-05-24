Molten Ventures Registers Minor Shift in Major Holdings

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures Plc has reported a change in major holdings, with FIL Limited’s voting rights in the company decreasing slightly below the 3% threshold to 2.98% as of May 21st, 2024. This notification of major holdings signifies a disposal of voting rights by FIL Limited, which is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. The detailed notification includes the direct number of voting rights attached to shares but reports no voting rights through financial instruments.

For further insights into GB:GROW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.