News & Insights

Stocks

Molten Ventures Registers Minor Shift in Major Holdings

May 24, 2024 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures Plc has reported a change in major holdings, with FIL Limited’s voting rights in the company decreasing slightly below the 3% threshold to 2.98% as of May 21st, 2024. This notification of major holdings signifies a disposal of voting rights by FIL Limited, which is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. The detailed notification includes the direct number of voting rights attached to shares but reports no voting rights through financial instruments.

For further insights into GB:GROW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.