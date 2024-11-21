Molten Ventures CFO Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.
Molten Ventures’ Interim CFO, Andrew Zimmermann, has purchased 1,000 ordinary shares at £3.22825 each, totaling £3,228.25, on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction indicates confidence in the company’s prospects and may interest investors tracking insider activities. Such moves by key executives often signal potential growth or stability within the company.
