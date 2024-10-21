Molten Metals Updates on Strategic Moves

Molten Metals Corp. (TSE:MOLT) has released an update.

Molten Metals Corp. has acquired 40 mineral claims in the promising mining area of Val d’Or, Quebec, highlighting the region’s favorable government policies. Additionally, the company sold its West Gore antimony project and secured a $100,000 loan from a former director to support its financial needs.

