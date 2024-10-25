Molten Metals Corp. Appoints New CEO

Molten Metals Corp. (TSE:MOLT) has released an update.

Molten Metals Corp. has appointed Rishi Kwatra as its new CEO, succeeding Lara Smith who will remain as a director. Kwatra brings extensive experience in corporate finance, business development, and mergers and acquisitions, especially in the mining sector, which is expected to enhance shareholder value.

