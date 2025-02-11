MOLSONORS BREWING Earnings Preview: Recent $TAP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MOLSONORS BREWING ($TAP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,730,364,673 and earnings of $1.14 per share.
MOLSONORS BREWING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of MOLSONORS BREWING stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,176,122 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,650,537
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 751,165 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,207,010
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 745,617 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,887,889
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 734,289 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,089,445
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 703,932 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,490,168
- STATE STREET CORP added 681,757 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,214,662
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 574,986 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,073,194
