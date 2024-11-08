Molson Coors upgraded, Rivian downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today’s research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Top 5 Upgrades:

Citi upgraded Bank of America ( BAC to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $54, up from $46. The best way to play bank group post the election is "convergence," the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the valuation spread between BAC and JPMorgan ( JPM "remains very outsized adjusted for returns." Citi sees a "very attractive risk/reward" in Bank of America, saying the bank is "a low

Goldman Sachs upgraded Wingstop ( WING to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $377, down from $458. Despite "solid fundamentals with best-in-class returns and growth," Wingstop shares are down 25% in the last month following a cost-driven Q3 miss and in light of investor concerns over potential same-store-sales deceleration in fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors

Top 5 Downgrades:

BofA downgraded Rivian Automotive ( RIVN to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $13, down from $20. While noting that the company is on track for a positive gross margin in Q4 and calling it "one of the most viable among the startup EV automakers," the firm notes that positive gross margin will be supported by regulatory credits that could be at risk under the Trump administration. BofA also now expects only moderate growth in deliveries in 2025, the analyst added.

Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works ( BBWI to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $28, down from $31. The analyst believes there is risk of ongoing sales and margin pressure in 2025 from a weakening U.S. macro environment, spending normalization in the beauty segment, and inventory building.

JMP Securities downgraded Nerdy ( NRDY to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. The company reported Q3 results that came in slightly better than consensus revenue and EBITDA, but it lowered forward guidance again as Q4 revenue guidance came in 20% below consensus, the analyst tells investors. Cantor Fitzgerald also downgraded Nerdy to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $1, down from $6.

Macquarie downgraded Planet Fitness ( PLNT to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $99, up from $91, following the Q3 report. The shares are up 30% year-to-date on the company's pricing power and new equipment, but memberships growth is slow, the analyst tells investors.

Top 5 Initiations:

Jefferies initiated coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics ( IKT with a Buy rating and $8 price target. The stock looks inexpensive as its novel imatinib oral pro-drug IkT-001Pro will enter Phase 2B for PAH, with an added free Parkinson's call option for oral risvodetinib, where expectations are super low, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

RBC Capital initiated coverage of Cytokinetics ( CYTK with an Outperform rating and $80 price target. With the shares down 50% since the January peak, the $3.6B opportunity driven by aficamten's convenience, safety and efficacy in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is not being fully valued, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also sees pipeline upside, and estimates omecamtiv and CK-586 offering a combined over $1.5B in long-term revenues.

Stephens initiated coverage of Pyxis Oncology ( PYXS with an Overweight rating and $13 price target. The firm views the antibody-drug conjugate or ADC, space as "a highly promising technology" and notes that the company is nearing a pivotal event with the readout of their first-in-human, preliminary Phase 1 dose escalation study for a basket of solid tumors treated with lead asset PYX-201. Stephens also initiated coverage of Immunome ( IMNM with an Overweight rating, ADC Therapeutics ( ADCT with an Overweight rating and Bicycle Therapeutics ( BCYC with an Equal Weight rating.

Guggenheim initiated coverage of Cidara Therapeutics ( CDTX with a Buy rating and $33 price target.

