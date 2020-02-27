Molson Coors To Launch Coors Seltzer Line

Just weeks before Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) launches its new line of Vizzy hard seltzer, the brewer announced it will also be launching a Coors brand of seltzer.

As part of its plan to "aggressively" attack the hard seltzer market, Molson Coors plans to become part of the growing number of brewers adding fizzy line extensions to their beer portfolios.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bubbling to the top

Hard seltzer has sapped an already weakened beer market, pulling away more customers from the heavier, denser brews to the lighter and bubblier flavored malt beverages. Hard seltzer is quickly growing into a $2.5 billion industry as it grows at triple-digit rates with no signs of slowing down, according to UBS analyst Sean King.

Coors Seltzer will launch in July and be available in four flavors, including black cherry, grapefruit, lemon lime, and mango. They will be available in variety 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans, but black cherry is expected to be the big hit as it will also be available in 16-ounce and 24-ounce singles.

Sofia Colucci, Molson Coors' North American vice president of innovation, said "Vizzy is still our big national bet in hard seltzers, but there's no doubt we'll push on Coors Seltzer given the strength of the proposition and the scale of Coors."

Molson isn't the only one leaning on the strength of a well-known brand. Anheuser-Busch InBev introduced both Bud Light and Natural Light brands of seltzer to go alongside its existing Bon & Viv brand, while Constellation Brands will soon be introducing a Corona brand of hard seltzer.

