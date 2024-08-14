Molson Coors' (TAP) Revitalization Plan & Innovation Aid

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP seems well-poised for growth, thanks to its sturdy business strategies. The company has been gaining from brand strength and robust performances across its portfolio and geographical segments. Smooth progress on its Acceleration Plan also bodes well.



The company is on track with its revitalization plan, which focuses on achieving sustainable top-line growth by streamlining the organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. It intends to invest in iconic brands and growth opportunities in the above-premium beer space; expand in adjacencies and beyond beer without hampering the support for its existing large brands and create digital competencies for commercial functions, supply-chain-related system capabilities and employees. The company is also building on the strength of its iconic core brands.



Molson Coors is one of the leading brewers in the world and boasts a strong portfolio of well-established brands. It remains committed to growing its market share through innovation and premiumization. To accelerate portfolio premiumization, it has been aggressively growing its above-premium portfolio in the past few years.



Molson Coors has been gaining from brand strength and strong performances across its portfolio and both geographical segments.

What’s More?

Tilray Brands has agreed to buy four craft breweries from Molson Coors. This deal includes Hop Valley Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co., Revolver Brewing and Atwater Brewery. Management highlighted that the transaction resonates with the long-term strategies. This allows it to stringently focus on the divisions with high-growth potential.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company highlighted that it is making efforts to change the shape of its product portfolio and expand in growth areas. Its U.S. above-premium portfolio remains sturdy, led by the rapid growth of the hard seltzers, the successful launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade and the continued strength in Blue Moon and Peroni’s.



Buoyed by such strengths, shares of this beer and other beverage products’ manufacturer have gained 3.2% against the industry’s 1% decline over the past month. A VGM Score of A further adds strength to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company.

Stocks to Consider

The Chef’s Warehouse CHEF, which engages in the distribution of specialty food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 82.5%.



The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 26.3% and 88.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Utz Brands Inc. UTZ, which manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 28.1% from the year-ago reported number.

