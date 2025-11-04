Technology

Molson Coors (TAP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

November 04, 2025 — 09:30 am EST

For the quarter ended September 2025, Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) reported revenue of $2.97 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion, representing a surprise of -1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Molson Coors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
  • Brand Volume - Consolidated: 20.37 million versus 19.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Brand Volumes - Americas: 14.7 million versus 14.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC: 5.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.61 million.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $2.26 billion versus $2.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Unallocated & Eliminations: $-7.5 million compared to the $-6.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- EMEA&APAC: $721 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $715.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Shares of Molson Coors have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

