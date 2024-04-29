Molson Coors (TAP) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 31.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.5 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Molson Coors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- EMEA&APAC' should arrive at $424.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Americas' reaching $2.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Brand Volume - Consolidated' stands at 17.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.18 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Brand Volumes - Americas' will reach 13.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC' should come in at 3.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.94 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income(loss)- Americas' will reach $300.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $233.40 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Molson Coors here>>>



Shares of Molson Coors have demonstrated returns of -7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TAP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

