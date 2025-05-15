Molson Coors Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $11.2 billion, Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the Americas and internationally. Founded in 1774, the Golden, Colorado-based company offers flavored malt beverages, including hard seltzers, craft spirits, and ready-to-drink beverages.

Shares of the beverage giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. TAP stock has declined 4.6% over the past 52 weeks and 3.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.3% over the past year and marginally in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, TAP has outperformed the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXG) 10.5% decline over the past 52 weeks but has slightly lagged behind its 3% fall this year.

TAP shares declined 4.5% following the release of its Q1 earnings on May 8. The company reported an 11.3% decline in its net sales, which came in at $2.7 billion and failed to meet the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, the company’ adjusted EPS fell 47.4% from the prior year’s quarter to $0.50 and failed to meet the consensus estimates by 37.5%.

For the current year, ending in December, analysts expect TAP’s EPS to increase 2.5% year over year to $6.11. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

TAP stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, six rate it as a "Strong Buy," one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 14 recommend a “Hold.”

The configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when five analysts recommended a “Strong Buy.”

On May 12, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an "Equal-Weight" rating for TAP and lowered its price target from $60 to $57.

TAP’s mean price target of $63.14 indicates a premium of 13.8% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $86.90 suggests an impressive 56.6% upside potential from current price levels.

