Molson Coors Signs Deal With Coca-Cola To Distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP, TPX.TO) said that it has reached an agreement with the Coca-Cola Co. (KO) to manufacture, market, and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S.

Molson Coors will launch Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the first half of 2021.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer blends purified sparkling water, a gluten-free alcohol base and natural flavors, with minerals added for taste, Molson Coors said in a statement.

According to the company, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be developed in 4 flavors including: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango, available in 4 flavor, 12-pack Variety Pack.

