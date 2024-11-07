Molson Coors reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.80, consensus $1.67

Reports Q3 revenue $3.04B, consensus $3.13B. Gavin Hattersley, President and Chief Executive Officer Statement: “We have continued to advance our Acceleration Plan and remain confident in our long-term growth potential. While the U.S. industry was softer than expected during the summer, our core power brands remain strong. Our businesses in EMEA&APAC and in Canada are performing strongly. Not only are they supporting our premiumization goals, but they serve as proven examples to the U.S. where we have targeted plans in both above premium beer and beyond beer. And underpinning all of this are our robust capabilities that fuel insights-led innovation, commercial effectiveness, and supply chain efficiencies – all of which help drive sustained, long-term profitable growth.”

