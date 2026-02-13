Molson Coors' Q4 Earnings Upcoming: What Investors Need to Know?

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP is expected to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.73 billion, indicating a 0.4% drop from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $1.17 per share, indicating a decline of 10% from the year-ago reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, this leading alcohol company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.9%. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TAP

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Molson Coors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TAP currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and EPS Surprise

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-eps-surprise | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Trends to Drive Molson Coors’ Q4 Results

Molson Coors’ quarterly results are likely to reflect the effects of a challenging operating environment. The company’s Americas segment, which includes operations across the United States and Canada, has been experiencing weakness amid broader industry demand pressures and a difficult operating backdrop, particularly in the U.S. market. Canada is also witnessing challenges, as softness in the economy and competitive intensity limit top-line growth despite ongoing premiumization led by Miller Lite and flavored innovations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Americas is pegged at $2.13 billion, down 1.8% year over year.



The company continues to face significant pressure in the U.S. beer market, where both financial and brand volumes remain subdued. The softness in U.S. brand volumes reflects a broader contraction in the overall beer category, particularly within mainstream segments, as consumers increasingly trade down to lower-priced options or shift toward alternative beverages. Additionally, weaker industry demand trends and intensified promotional activity across the sector have further weighed on volume performance. These headwinds are likely to have weighed on overall performance in the quarter to be reported.



Adding to these demand pressures, Molson Coors is also absorbing a spike in aluminum costs. Molson Coors had anticipated the results around the lower end of the guided ranges, in its last earnings call. TAP had projected a year-over-year sales decline of 3-4% on a constant-currency basis for 2025. The company had anticipated 2025 underlying EPS to decline 7-10% year over year.



However, Molson Coors’ Revitalization Plan has supported market share gains through innovation and premiumization. Strategic investments in core brands and expansion efforts are likely to have been positives. Investments in iconic brands and the above-premium beer segment, alongside expansion into adjacent markets, are expected to have offered some cushion to its fourth-quarter performance.

TAP’s Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Molson Coors offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86X, which is below the five-year high of 15.57X and the Beverages - Alcohol industry’s average of 16.76X, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



The recent market movements show that TAP shares have risen 6.2% in the past six months compared with the industry's 13.6% growth.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 50 cents, indicating a 31.6% rise from the year-ago period’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, which indicates growth of 13% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. MNST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ fourth-quarter’s EPS is pegged at 19 cents, which implies a 35.7% increase year over year.



The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $638.2 million, which indicates a surge of 92.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.

Vital Farms, Inc. VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the fourth-quarter’s revenues is pegged at $213.3 million, which indicates an increase of 28.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly EPS of 38 cents implies an increase of 65.2% from 23 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. VITL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.2%, on average.

