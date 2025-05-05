Molson Coors Q1 Earnings to Reflect Positive Trends: Time to Buy?

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP is expected to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, indicating a 6% decline from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 80 cents per share, indicating a drop of 15.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, this leading alcohol company delivered an earnings surprise of 15%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.1%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TAP

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Molson Coors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TAP currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.01%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and EPS Surprise

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-eps-surprise | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Trends to Drive Molson Coors’ Q1 Results

TAP has demonstrated strong brand resilience and consistent growth across its markets, driving sales momentum historically. In the United States, core power brands like Coors Light, Miller Lite and Coors Banquet continue to perform well, with Coors Banquet achieving notable volume growth and expanding market share. This momentum is expected to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results.



Molson Coors’ Acceleration Plan has supported market share gains through innovation and premiumization. Strategic investments in core brands and expansion efforts have likely contributed to top-line growth in the quarter under review. TAP’s revitalization plan, focused on streamlining operations and reinvesting in brands, has driven sustainable growth. Investments in iconic brands and the above-premium beer segment, alongside expansion into adjacent markets, are expected to have positively impacted its performance.



TAP has enhanced digital capabilities across commercial, supply chain and workforce functions while expanding brewing and packaging operations in the U.K., driven by the success of its Madri brand.



Strong results in the EMEA and APAC segments, and growth in Canada within the Americas segment remain promising, supported by favorable net pricing, premiumization and higher brand volumes. Meanwhile, cost-saving initiatives focused on streamlining operations and reducing overheads have likely supported financial stability, and reinvestment in key marketing and sales efforts. This has been contributing to margin expansion.



However, challenges persist, including inflationary pressures on raw materials and manufacturing costs, as well as an unfavorable product mix. Management previously indicated that inflationary impacts on COGS would continue into the first quarter, and softness in the broader beer industry remains concerning.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management noted that the global macroeconomic environment is evolving rapidly, creating uncertainty around the impacts of geopolitical tensions and shifting trade policies, factors that continue to influence consumer behavior. The company’s current guidance does not account for the potential effects of these developments, including the imposition of U.S. import tariffs or any retaliatory measures from other nations. A stronger U.S. dollar is expected to negatively impact reported results and underlying earnings per share growth.



For the first quarter of 2025, management anticipates incurring one-time transition and integration costs related to its partnership with Fever-Tree. These costs will be reflected in the company’s underlying financials, with final cost estimates to be determined in the near term.

TAP’s Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Molson Coors offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87X, which is below the five-year high of 15.57X and the Beverages - Alcohol industry’s average of 16.25X, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The recent market movements show that TAP shares have gained 5.9% in the past three months compared with the industry's 17.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Primo Brands Corporation PRMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.12% and a Zacks Rank of 2. PRMB is anticipated to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Primo Brands’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an upsurge of 259.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Primo Brands’ bottom line has moved up 8.7% in the past 30 days to 25 cents per share. This implies growth of 31.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. PRMB delivered an earnings beat of 7.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Post Holdings POST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register decreases in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.18, down 21.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for Post Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.98 billion, which indicates a decrease of 1.1% from the prior-year quarter. POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.3%, on average.



Celsius CELH has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. CELH is likely to register top and bottom-line declines when it releases first-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $341.7 million, which implies a dip of 4% from the figure in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Celsius’ bottom line has moved up by a penny to 20 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a 25.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. CELH delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

