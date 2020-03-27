Molson Coors Issues Bonuses, Pay Raises to Help Keep Breweries Open

Its industry is an essential part of the U.S. economy, and Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) is taking steps to ensure that it supports the uninterrupted flow of alcoholic beverages to retailers and distributors across the country. The beer giant said on Friday that these initiatives include temporary pay boosts, plus more paid leave for employees impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

Molson Coors is allowing most at-risk employees the choice of paid leave for the month of April that will provide 60% of their regular wages. People whose work must be done on site and who choose to continue working as usual will see enhanced safety measures including an aggressively sanitized work environment and new social distancing protocols.

They will also receive an extra $5 per hour of work during this period of higher risk of coronavirus exposure. Molson Coors is also issuing bonuses of $200 per week to salaried employees who continue working, and whose work must be done on site. "These are challenging times for the world and our company," CEO Gavin Hattersley said in a press release, "and our priority is to ensure the safety of our people and the stability of our business."

The company said the moves are needed to help ensure the smooth operation of its brewery and distribution networks. Those services are included in the federal government's designation of essential economic infrastructure, which means they should continue operating through any state or local stay-at-home orders.

