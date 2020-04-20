Molson Coors, Hexo Form JV For Hemp-derived CBD Beverages In Colorado

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP, TPX.TO) and Canada-based cannabis company Hexo Corp. (HEXO, HEXO.TO) said they have formed a joint venture to explore opportunities for non-alcohol hemp-derived CBD beverages in Colorado.

Hexo is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. The company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis as well as Up Cannabis brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

Established in Colorado, the Truss CBD USA joint venture will be majority owned by Molson Coors. It will operate as a standalone entity with its own board of directors, management team, resources and go-to-market strategy.

"CBD beverages are a growing segment within the non-alcohol beverage category and this JV provides us an opportunity to build capabilities in Colorado," said Molson Coors president of emerging growth, Pete Marino.

According to the companies, all production and distribution for Truss CBD USA will be kept within Colorado state lines since it is one of the few states in the U.S. with an established regulatory framework for hemp-derived CBD in food and beverages.

Molson Coors said that no hemp-derived CBD products will be produced at its own facilities.

Molson Coors' said that exploring hemp-derived CBD beverages is part of its strategy to grow beyond the beer aisle with wine and spirits as well as non-alcohol drinks.

Molson Coors and Hexo had earlier launched a joint venture called Truss Beverages, to produce non-alcohol cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market.

Truss has completed product formulations, branding and construction of a cannabis beverage production facility in Belleville, Ontario. Truss is expected to launch its first beverages in Canada later this year.

In October 2019, Molson Coors Brewing announced it will change its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company to better reflect its strategic intent to expand beyond beer and into other growth adjacencies. The company legally changed its name starting in January 2020.

At that time, Molson Coors also announced a restructuring plan that included about 400 to 500 job cuts.

