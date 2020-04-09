Molson Coors Goes National With Vizzy Amid Hard Seltzer Boom

People are consuming just as much hard seltzer now during the coronavirus pandemic as they were beforehand, which makes it the perfect time for Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) to take its new Vizzy brand national.

This won't be the brewer's first hard seltzer on the market -- like Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), it has three different brands -- but Vizzy is the one Molson Coors is putting most of its marketing muscle behind.

Image source: Molson Coors.

What's the difference?

Hard seltzer continues to surge in popularity, with sales up almost 300% in 2020 and little sign of the enthusiasm for the flavored malt beverage abating. Sales surged 327% in the final week of March from the year-ago period.

But shelf space is crowded. Beyond Vizzy, Molson recently introduced a Coors-branded seltzer, and it also has its Henry's line. Anheuser-Busch has Bon & Viv, Bud Light, and Natural Light brands. The market leader is Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw, which together with Truly from Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) makes up more than 80% of seltzer sales.

Breaking into the big leagues won't be easy for Vizzy, but beyond just throwing money at marketing, Molson plans to position its seltzer to capture health and wellness sales, loading Vizzy with antioxidants from the superfruit acerola.

Elizabeth Hitch, hard seltzer director for Molson Coors, said, "When we created Vizzy, we knew we needed to come to the segment with a distinct point of difference that consumers actually care about, and antioxidant vitamin C consistently rose to the top."

The seltzer will come in four flavors and will be competitively priced with White Claw and Truly.

10 stocks we like better than Molson Coors Brewing

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Molson Coors Brewing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Boston Beer. The Motley Fool recommends Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.