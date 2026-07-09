Molson Coors Drives Growth on Premiumization and Other Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP is one of the leading brewers, having a strong portfolio of well-established brands. The company is focused on strengthening its core beer business while expanding into faster-growing beverage categories under its Horizon 2030 strategy. It is focused on premiumization and innovation to strengthen its core beer portfolio.



The company is benefiting from stronger performance in premium brands and using targeted pricing and improved mix to aid revenue growth despite volume pressures. Management highlighted solid momentum in above-premium offerings such as Peroni, Blue Moon and Coors Banquet, while value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone are being supported through targeted innovation and localized execution.



Molson Coors’ Horizon 2030 strategy to drive sustainable top-line growth bodes well. The plan focuses on strengthening its core brands, expanding in above-premium beer and accelerating its presence in faster-growing beyond beer categories. The company continues to invest in commercial capabilities, technology and marketing, while leveraging acquisitions such as Fever-Tree and Monaco Cocktails to broaden its portfolio and enhance growth.



TAP’s cost savings to support long-term value creation appear encouraging. The company is executing a three-year $450 million cost savings program, including restructuring and supply-chain optimization initiatives, to offset inflation and fund strategic investments. Such actions, combined with Molson Coors’ disciplined capital allocation, position it to improve profitability and create long-term shareholder value.



Overall, Molson Coors is positioned to improve long-term growth through its Horizon 2030 strategy, continued premiumization, portfolio diversification beyond beer and disciplined cost-management initiatives. While sluggishness in the Americas business and macroeconomic pressures with a soft beer industry remain near-term challenges, the company's focus on operational efficiency, innovation and higher-margin brands should support sustainable growth.

TAP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Molson Coors have lost 13.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s drop of 1.2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, TAP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91X compared with the industry’s average of 14.99X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAP’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) shows a decline of 11.4% while that of 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 4.2%. The company’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been stable in the past 30 days.



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Molson Coors stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

United Natural Foods UNFI, which is a major distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year sales indicates a drop of 2.1% from the prior-year level. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales is expected to rise 0.5% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED delivered an average earnings surprise of 65.5% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 26% from the year-ago number.

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Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.