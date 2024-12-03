Molson Coors: Consumer demand in November ‘started to pull back’

Molson Coors (TAP) says consumer demand was down in July and August, with September “coming back a little bit,” October also back a bit, and says November “started to pull back.” Comments taken from the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

