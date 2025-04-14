Markets
TAP

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley Plans To Retire - Quick Facts

April 14, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) announced that Gavin Hattersley has informed the company and the Board that he intends to retire from the company and as a member of the Board, by December 31, 2025. The Board is launching a search led by the Governance Committee to identify and appoint the next CEO. The Committee will benefit from its existing CEO-succession process and will consider internal and external candidates.

"Gavin has been a steady hand at the wheel as CEO, navigating through incredible challenges that no one could ever have predicted while guiding our company to growth, strengthening our foundation, and setting us up for an even brighter future to come," said Board Chair Geoff Molson.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.