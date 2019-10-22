Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Symbol: TAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.93, changing hands as high as $59.10 per share. Molson Coors Brewing Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.92 per share, with $67.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.22.

