Molson Coors Brewing Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates; Maintains FY24 Outlook - Update

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $207.8 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $72.5 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $202.8 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.60 billion from $2.35 billion last year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect underlying earnings per share to increase mid single-digit from last year.

Net Sales are still expected in low single-digit increase versus 2023 on a constant currency basis.

U.S. brand volume is expected to outpace domestic shipment volume during the remaining three quarters of 2024.

