Molson Coors Brewing Company Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A):

Earnings: $103.3 million in Q4 vs. -$590.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.48 in Q4 vs. -$2.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $257.4 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.12 per share Revenue: $2.79 billion in Q4 vs. $2.63 billion in the same period last year.

