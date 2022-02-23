Molson Coors Brewing Company Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A):

Earnings: $80.0 million in Q4 vs. -$1.37 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.37 in Q4 vs. -$6.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $176.2 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $2.62 billion in Q4 vs. $2.29 billion in the same period last year.

