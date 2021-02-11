Molson Coors Brewing Company Q4 Earnings Retreat

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $86.6 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $221.5 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $2.29 billion from $2.49 billion last year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:

