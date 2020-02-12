Molson Coors Brewing Company Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $163.7 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $76.0M, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $221.5 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.49 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $221.5 Mln. vs. $182.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.