Molson Coors Brewing Company Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $430.7 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $216.4 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $418.5 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $3.30 billion from $2.94 billion last year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $430.7 Mln. vs. $216.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.98 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q3): $3.30 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.

