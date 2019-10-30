Molson Coors Brewing Company Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A):

-Earnings: -$402.8 million in Q3 vs. $338.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.86 in Q3 vs. $1.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $321.2 million or $1.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.48 per share -Revenue: $2.84 billion in Q3 vs. $2.93 billion in the same period last year.

