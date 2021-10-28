Molson Coors Brewing Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $453.0M, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $342.8M, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $380.5 million or $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.82 billion from $2.75 billion last year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $380.5 Mln. vs. $350.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q3): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.

