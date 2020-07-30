Molson Coors Brewing Company Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $195.0 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $329.4 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $337.3 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.3% to $2.50 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.