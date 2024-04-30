News & Insights

Markets
TAP

Molson Coors Brewing Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

April 30, 2024 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $207.8 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $72.5 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $202.8 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.60 billion from $2.35 billion last year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $207.8 Mln. vs. $72.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.