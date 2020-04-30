Molson Coors Brewing Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A):

-Earnings: -$117.0 million in Q1 vs. $151.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.54 in Q1 vs. $0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $77.0 million or $0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $2.10 billion in Q1 vs. $2.30 billion in the same period last year.

