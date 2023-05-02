Molson Coors Brewing Company Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $72.5 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $151.5 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $116.3 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $2.77 billion from $2.64 billion last year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $72.5 Mln. vs. $151.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.

